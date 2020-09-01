Myles Garrett, Greedy Williams “truly day-to-day” with injuries

Getty Images

The Browns are heading toward Week One with injury issues on both sides of the ball.

Defensive end Myles Garrett sat out the team’s scrimmage at First Energy Stadium on Sunday because of a wrist injury and cornerback Greedy Williams has been sidelined by a shoulder injury for more than a week. On Tuesday, head coach Kevin Stefanski said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, that both players are “truly day-to-day” with less than two weeks to go before the opener.

Cornerbacks Kevin Johnson and MJ Stewart have also been out of action recently, so they may be shorthanded even if Williams gets the green light to play against the Ravens.

On the offensive side, the big question mark is center JC Tretter. He had a procedure on his knee earlier this month and Stefanski said he wouldn’t know until next week if Tretter will be able to play.