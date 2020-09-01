NFL, NFLPA announce 10 positive COVID-19 tests between August 21-29

Getty Images

The NFL and the NFL Players Association have announced results from COVID-19 testing that took place between August 21 and August 29.

There were a total of 58,621 tests given to 8,739 players and team personnel over that span and 10 of the tests came back positive. Four of those tests came on 23,279 tests administered to players while the other six came via 35,342 tests of other team personnel.

Four players are currently on reserve/COVID-19 lists around the league. Players on those lists have either tested positive or been in close contact with an infected person. The reason for the placement can’t be disclosed, but the number matches up with the number of recent positive tests at this point.

49ers linebacker Fred Warner, Saints running back Dwayne Washington, Panthers defensive back Derrek Thomas and Falcons defensive end Steven Means make up that group.

Players are tested every day along with Tier 1 and Tier 2 team personnel while Tier 3 team personnel are tested on a weekly basis. The NFL and NFLPA have agreed to daily testing for players through September 5, but NFLPA president and Browns center JC Tretter recently called for that to continue indefinitely.