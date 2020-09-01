NFL will write “End racism” and “It takes all of us” in end zones

Getty Images

The NFL will join other sports leagues in putting social justice messages on the playing field this season.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said on a conference call this afternoon that the league will stencil “End racism” and “It takes all of us” in the end zones at each stadium this fall.

“The NFL stands with the black community, the players, clubs and fans confronting systemic racism. We will not relent in our work,” Goodell said.

In the months since the police killing of George Floyd, pro sports leagues in the United States and around the world have spoken out against racism.