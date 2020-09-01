Panthers G Chris Reed lands on COVID-19 list

Getty Images

Panthers guard Chris Reed has been placed on the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday.

Reed’s placement moves the number of players on the list around the league to five. One of those five is his teammate Derrek Thomas, who was placed on the list on Sunday.

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule told reporters that the team did some additional testing after putting Reed on the list. That caused a delay in the start of their practice, which kicked off in the afternoon rather than the morning.

“It’s a virus. It’s in the air,” Rhule said, via Joseph Person of TheAthletic.com. “It’s infected hundreds of thousands of people. I think we’ve realized all along we would have to put people on the COVID list.”

Reed was claimed off of waivers by the Panthers last season. He played three games for Carolina and started one of five games he played for the Dolphins. Reed also made eight starts in 25 games for the Jaguars between 2016 and 2018.