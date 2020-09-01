Patrick Onwuasor to miss four or five weeks

USA TODAY Sports

The Jets will be without a key part of their defense for the first month of the season.

Via Brian Costello of the New York Post, Jets coach Adam Gase said linebacker Patrick Onwuasor will be out “at least four to five weeks” because of a knee injury.

The Jets signed the former Raven to a one-year deal this offseason, adding to what appeared to be a deep position. That was before C.J. Mosley opted out because of concerns about COVID-19.

Tight end Chris Herndon left Tuesday’s practice with what was termed tightness in a chest muscle. Also, wide receivers Chris Hogan, Jamison Crowder, and Braxton Berrios left practice with “tightness” as well, making it a rough day.

The good news was that the ankle injury suffered by rookie running back La’Mical Perine doesn’t appear to be as serious as initially feared.