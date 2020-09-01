Raiders part ways with five players, including Jordan Devey and Rod Smith

Getty Images

The Raiders have started making cuts ahead of Saturday’s deadline to drop to 53 players.

They announced five players have been dropped from the roster on Tuesday. Offensive lineman Jordan Devey and running back Rod Smith have been released while cornerback Nick Nelson was waived with a failed physical designation. They also waived defensive end Sharif Finch and guard Jordan Roos.

Devey started all four games he played for the Raiders last season and Smith joined the team late last season without appearing in any games. He spent two weeks on the reserve/COVID-19 list this summer.

Nelson was on the PUP list due to a knee injury and played 12 games for the team over the last two seasons. Finch and Roos both signed with the Raiders this year.

The Raiders also placed wide receiver Tyrell Williams on injured reserve Tuesday, so six players were slashed from the roster altogether.