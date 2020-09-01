Raiders put Tyrell Williams on IR

Getty Images

Wide receiver Tyrell Williams won’t be on the field for the Raiders during their first season in Las Vegas.

The Raiders placed Williams on injured reserve Tuesday. The move comes before the cut to 53 players, so Williams will not be eligible to return to the Raiders lineup at any point during the regular season.

Williams tore the labrum in his shoulder earlier this month and initial word was that he was going to try to play through the injury. That plan obviously changed and Williams’ second season with the Raiders is over before it started.

The loss of Williams makes it all the more important for the Raiders to get strong contributions from first-rounder Henry Ruggs and third-rounder Bryan Edwards this season.