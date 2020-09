Getty Images

The Rams lost some linebacker depth, after a practice injury.

According to Jourdan Rodrigue of TheAthletic.com, linebacker Travin Howard tore his meniscus, needs surgery, and will be out for the season.

Howard, their 2018 seventh-rounder, spent his rookie year on the practice squad, and played primarily on special teams last year.

They weren’t deep at inside linebacker to begin with, and this makes that even more of a problem as they head into the regular season.