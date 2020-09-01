Report: Alvin Kamara, Saints have returned to negotiating table

Getty Images

Alvin Kamara has missed practice time over dissatisfaction with his contract, and the Saints have threatened to trade him if they can’t work out a long-term deal.

Cooler heads now have prevailed.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the sides will keep working on a long-term extension for the star running back, and Kamara is expected to practice Wednesday.

NFL reporter Josina Anderson reported earlier that the Saints would fine Kamara $200,000 for the four missed practices.

Kamara is entering the final year of his rookie deal scheduled to make $2.133 million this year.