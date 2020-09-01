Report: Buccaneers agree to terms with Ryan Succop

Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers apparently aren’t convinced they have their kicker position squared away.

According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the Buccaneers have agreed to terms with Ryan Succop to join the roster just a week ahead of roster cuts.

Matt Gay and Elliott Fry have previously been battling for the position in training camp for Tampa Bay. Gay was the team’s kicker last season and converted 27 of 35 attempts throughout the season with 43 of 48 extra point attempts converted. Fry has spent time with the Chicago Bears, Baltimore Ravens and Carolina Panthers prior to his stop in Tampa Bay without finding his way into a regular season job.

Gay’s 77 percent conversion rate ranked just 22nd in the league last season among kickers who had at least 20 attempts.

Succop only appeared in six games last year as an injury replacement option for the Tennessee Titans. He converted just one of his six field goal attempts last season but did convert 24 of 25 extra point tries in those six games. All five misses came from beyond 40 yards.