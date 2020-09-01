Report: Riley Reiff agrees to redo deal with Vikings

Getty Images

There won’t be a change of address for left tackle Riley Reiff after all.

It looked like Reiff would be moving on from the Vikings on Monday. They asked him to restructure his deal with the team and take a lower salary in order to remain with the team. Reiff told teammates he expected to be cut, but things have changed since that point.

According to multiple reports, Reiff as agreed to a new deal in Minnesota. Reiff was due to make base salaries of $10.9 million this year and $11.65 million next year, but the details of the revised pact aren’t clear.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Reiff’s agent called around about a potential trade before agreeing to the pay cut. He didn’t find anyone willing to make the deal, which leaves Reiff in position to return for a fourth season in Minnesota.