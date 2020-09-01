Reports: Saints open to trading Alvin Kamara if they can’t sign him to extension

Getty Images

The Saints want to sign Alvin Kamara to an extension. Alvin Kamara wants to sign an extension.

But if the Saints can’t come to an agreement with their star running back, they are “open to trading” Kamara, NFL reporter Josina Anderson reports. Jeff Duncan of TheAthletic.com added that the Saints would seek a first-round draft choice in return for Kamara if they can’t get him signed to a long-term deal.

Kamara is entering the final year of his rookie deal scheduled to make $2.133 million this year.

A report Monday indicated Kamara had missed the previous three days of practice because of his contract. Kamara disputed that Tuesday, via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

“Spoke to #Saints RB Alvin Kamara and his agent and neither has asked for or demanded a trade,” Rapoport wrote on social media. “As of today, they thought they were actively negotiating and making progress on an extension. Kamara has never threatened to hold out and has been in the building every day.”

Joe Mixon, another running back selected in 2017, agreed to a four-year, $48 million deal with the Bengals on Tuesday. Kamara and Vikings running back Dalvin Cook, meanwhile, continue to wait for their paydays.