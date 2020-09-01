Trey Quinn raising funds for hurricane relief in his hometown

Getty Images

Lake Charles, Louisiana, is still standing, but it took a hard hit last week. Hurricane Laura,the most powerful storm to hit Louisiana since 1856, left a trail of devastation after coming ashore with winds of 150 mph.

Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter said Tuesday he is worried people will forget his decimated city of 80,000.

Hurricane Laura hit home for Washington receiver Trey Quinn, who grew up in Lake Charles.

Quinn announced he is raising money, in conjunction with the United Way of Southwest Louisiana, with 100 percent of donations going toward hurricane relief efforts.

“As one of the only NFL players originally from Lake Charles, my hope is that we can help to address the urgent needs and provide support to help survivors rebuild the city that I call my home,” Quinn said in a statement. “Thanks in advance for your contribution to this cause that means so much to me.”

As of Tuesday night, Quinn’s GoFundMe has raised $1,565 of its $100,000 goal.