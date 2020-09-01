Washington acquires David Sharpe in trade with Raiders

Getty Images

The Raiders sent offensive tackle David Sharpe to Washington, the Washington Football Team announced Tuesday night.

Washington gave up a 2021 sixth-round choice for Sharpe and a 2021 seventh-rounder, according to multiple reports.

The Raiders, who drafted Sharpe in the fourth round in 2017, tendered Sharpe as a restricted free agent in March. He is scheduled to make $2.133 million for 2020.

Washington defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio was the head coach of the Raiders when they selected Sharpe.

The Raiders waived Sharpe ahead of the 2018 season. He returned to the Raiders after spending a couple of months with the Texans. Sharpe played nine games last season and made a pair of starts.