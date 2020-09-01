Washington Football Team honors Joe Gibbs, Sean Taylor with street names

Getty Images

The greatest coach in franchise history and a great player whose career was cut short are being honored by the Washington Football Team.

The Team announced today that a main street leading to an entrance of FedEx Field will now be known as Sean Taylor Road, and the mailing address for the team’s facility will now be Coach Gibbs Drive.

Sean Taylor was Washington’s first-round draft pick in 2004 and was chosen to two Pro Bowls in his brief career. He was murdered in 2007 at the age of 24.

Joe Gibbs coached Washington for 16 seasons over two stints and won three Super Bowls.

Washington owner Dan Snyder said in a statement, “There are no two people more deserving than Sean Taylor and Joe Gibbs.” Snyder called the recognition of two greats from franchise history, “just part of our long-term goal of improving every element of the Washington Football Team, both off and on the field.”

Snyder clearly needs some good publicity right now, and tying his own name to two of the franchise greats is part of that effort.