Will anyone claim Leonard Fournette on waivers?

Getty Images

Until 4:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, a team that would like to claim the balance of running back Leonard Fournette‘s contract can do so. So will anyone do it?

Per a league source, multiple teams are doing research on Fournette, who had 1,152 rushing yards another 522 receiving yards on 76 catches. He had, as mentioned yesterday, more rushing yards in 2020 than Dalvin Cook, Joe Mixon, Aaron Jones, and Josh Jacobs.

The team that gets Fournette, if at least one team claims him on waivers, inherits a $4.167 million salary guaranteed for skill, injury, and cap with no offset language. And if he signs as a free agent elsewhere within the compensatory draft pick window, his departure will count toward the possibility of picking up a selection in 2022.

It’s actually better for Fournette if he isn’t claimed on waivers. First, he’d get to pick his next destination as a free agent. Second, if he prevails in his grievance against the Jaguars regarding the attempt to void his guaranteed pay for 2020 (and he has a decent argument), he’d get to keep $4.167 million from the Jaguars plus whatever he gets elsewhere.

We’ll know today whether someone claimed his contract on waivers. If no one does, we’ll eventually find out whether someone signs him.