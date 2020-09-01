Will anyone claim Leonard Fournette on waivers?

Posted by Mike Florio on September 1, 2020, 10:36 AM EDT
Until 4:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, a team that would like to claim the balance of running back Leonard Fournette‘s contract can do so. So will anyone do it?

Per a league source, multiple teams are doing research on Fournette, who had 1,152 rushing yards another 522 receiving yards on 76 catches. He had, as mentioned yesterday, more rushing yards in 2020 than Dalvin Cook, Joe Mixon, Aaron Jones, and Josh Jacobs.

The team that gets Fournette, if at least one team claims him on waivers, inherits a $4.167 million salary guaranteed for skill, injury, and cap with no offset language. And if he signs as a free agent elsewhere within the compensatory draft pick window, his departure will count toward the possibility of picking up a selection in 2022.

It’s actually better for Fournette if he isn’t claimed on waivers. First, he’d get to pick his next destination as a free agent. Second, if he prevails in his grievance against the Jaguars regarding the attempt to void his guaranteed pay for 2020 (and he has a decent argument), he’d get to keep $4.167 million from the Jaguars plus whatever he gets elsewhere.

We’ll know today whether someone claimed his contract on waivers. If no one does, we’ll eventually find out whether someone signs him.

15 responses to “Will anyone claim Leonard Fournette on waivers?

  1. And it’s also better for NFL teams not to pick him up on waivers too. Of course it would also be better if they never touch him again. Dude has shown no interest in playing for a team, just for himself.

  3. The Bucs will claim him. Their team this year reminds me of that year the Eagles were hyped up to be “The Dream Team”.. remember how that turned out ;/

  4. If he was a WR with an equal amount of positional talent, I feel like this would be a different story.

    The whiny running back routine usually doesnt have a happy ending.

  5. Who cares how many he had if you dont get the TD. Jacobs played 2 less games, but had 4 more TD’s and avg 8.1 ypg vs his 7.3 ypg. Not a starter for sure.

  6. If the Vikes aren’t inclined to extend Cook, I’d trade Cook to the highest bidder and take a look at Fournette.

  7. I wouldn’t be surprised if the Vikings tried to claim him and just eliminated all passing plays from their playbook to fulfill Mike Zimmer’s dream of running an archaic, pre-19th century offense. Probably not a bad idea as long as Kirk is the QB though,

  8. There has to be a pretty solid reason why he was cut. Teams considering picking him up need to find out what that reason was.

  9. This could end Rex Burkhead’s time in New England, and/or make Lamar Miller’s stint very short. Fournette would be a huge upgrade from both of them and they have plenty of cap space after having several high paid players opt out (Hightower, Chung, Cannon).

  10. Fournette is portrayed as being a divisive player, but it is clear from the Ngakoue debacle that things are not right in Jacksonville. Maybe Fournette is not the problem that he is made out to be. He will probably get a 1 year deal which would give a team a chance to form their own opinion. He will play this year.

  11. Hes a good grinder. Thats a good value for any team that can get a lead in the game. Take him for a single “prove it” year – and run him til the wheels come off

  12. There’s a handful of teams, or more, that would do well to get him even at that rate. AZ, Chi, Kc, NE all come to mind

  13. Disagree with NE being a destination. Is he really better or cheaper than Miller or Burkhead? Also, Michel seems healthy and DHarris having a great camp. Pats have more pressing needs. Don’t see it.

  14. Would love to see him on the Patriots. Him and Cam both on prove-it deals, he can catch it a little bit to take some add’l pressure off Cam, and they can recoup a pick which they love to do. The Pats have had success with a a number of a-holes on a short term basis.

