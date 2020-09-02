49ers could have Deebo Samuel, Richie James cleared for Week One

Getty Images

The 49ers have not gotten much good news at the receiver position this offseason. They received better news Wednesday.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk have chances of returning for the opener.

“We’re hoping to get both of those guys back next week,” Shanahan said.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports receiver/returner Richie James “should be cleared in advance of Week 1 as well, which is ahead of the expected timeframe for him.”

Samuel is on the non-football injury list after undergoing surgery in June to repair a broken foot.

Aiyuk, a first-round choice this spring, injured his hamstring Aug. 23.

James broke a bone in his wrist in June.

Samuel, a second-round choice last season, caught 57 passes for 802 yards and three touchdowns as a rookie.

James, a seventh-round choice in 2018, has played 29 games, mostly as a returner. He has three starts as a receiver the past two seasons.

James has 15 catches for 295 yards and two touchdowns on offense. He has averaged 23.4 yards and has scored a touchdown on 43 kickoff returns and has averaged 7.5 yards on 45 punt returns.