49ers sign Cameron Malveaux

Getty Images

The 49ers are short on defensive linemen due to injury at the moment, so they moved to add a healthy one to the roster on Wednesday

The team announced the signing of Cameron Malveaux to their active roster. They had an open roster spot after placing linebacker Fred Warner on reserve/COVID-19 list.

Malveaux entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Dolphins in 2017 and had 11 tackles and a sack in nine games over his first two seasons. He also had four tackles and a sack in four games for the Cardinals in 2018. He didn’t see any regular season action after failing to make the Arizona roster last year.

Defensive ends Nick Bosa and Dee Ford have both been sidelined for the 49ers recently.