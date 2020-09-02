49ers will be “very surprised” if Nick Bosa, Dee Ford don’t play in opener

Getty Images

49ers defensive ends Nick Bosa and Dee Ford have missed big chunks of practice time recently, but the Cardinals should expect to see them at Levi’s Stadium in Week One.

Shanahan said on Wednesday that the expectation is that Bosa, who has a leg injury, and Ford, who is dealing with a calf injury, will both be ready to go in time for the first game of the season.

“They’re not coming back today, but I’m not concerned,” Shanahan said, via Matt Maiocco of NBCSportsBayArea.com. “I’d be very surprised if they’re not ready to go for Week One.”

The 49ers also have a pair of wideouts coming back from injuries. Shanahan said he thinks Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk should be able to practice next week, but there appears to be considerably less certainty about their status than their is about the two defensive ends.