Anthony Lynn confirms Tyrod Taylor is Chargers starting QB

Getty Images

After Philip Rivers left as a free agent, Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn said that Tyrod Taylor was the team’s starting quarterback and he maintained that was the case after the team drafted Justin Herbert in the first round.

Lynn’s tune remains the same after training camp. Lynn said on Wednesday that Taylor will start against the Bengals in Week One.

“Right now, Tyrod Taylor is our starter,” Lynn said, via Gilbert Manzano of the Orange County Register. “Until someone step up and show that they can run this team that’s the way we’re going in to it. Tyrod Taylor is our starter.”

Herbert will presumably be the next guy to get a chance to show that he can run the offense, although his opportunity to do that will have a lot to do with how well Taylor handles his first starting shot since being replaced by Baker Mayfield in Cleveland early in the 2018 season.