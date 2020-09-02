Bengals announce Joe Mixon extension

Posted by Mike Florio on September 2, 2020, 12:01 PM EDT
It’s official: Running back Joe Mixon has signed a four-year extension with the Bengals.

“We are excited that we got this done with Joe,” Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said in the release announcing the move. “He has been a valuable weapon for our offense and team. Joe provides great energy not only on the field but in the building as well, and we are ready to move forward as we prepare for the Chargers.”

A second-round pick in 2017, Mixon was entering the final year of his rookie contract. The fact that the Bengals didn’t simply squat on Mixon through 2020 and possibly franchise tag him in 2021 suggests that the team is handling its business differently than it would have in the past.

Paying Mixon a market-value deal (four-year, $48 million extension) also shows that the Bengals, who have been extremely careful with money, are changing when it comes both to rewarding their own players for past efforts and to paying them fairly for expected future production.

It’s an encouraging sign for the Bengals, especially as the Joe Burrow era commences. By loosening up the pursestrings and becoming more aggressive about signing key players early, the Bengals could be setting the stage to turn things around in a major way.

  1. When your QB is on their rookie deal, things like this are possible. I look at it as an investment in Burrow more than anything else.

  2. “Paying Mixon a market-value deal (four-year, $48 million extension) also shows that the Bengals, who have been extremely careful with money, are changing when it comes both to rewarding their own players for past efforts and to paying them fairly for expected future production.”

    While the Bengals aren’t all that “cheap” when it comes to paying the players they have drafted. In the past, they tend to value their own players more than other teams would, and are willing to pay a little more (Dunlap’s latest contract is an example) based on past performance.

    They have been changing course on the one place their “cheapness” has been glaring – free agents. They rarely have been active in free agency, and when they have been its picking up “value” players – guys who didn’t pan out elsewhere that they think they can turn around for a minimal investment.

    One last note here on Mixon’s contract – its not always great to pay too much for a running back, but its worth noting this contract will be off the books when Burrow finishes year 4 and will be looking for a big contract, so the timing seems to work

  3. this is a good move. with a rookie qb deal, now is the time to get a major improvement on the o line with free agents and the draft. now if they get another top receiver and o lineman through
    the draft next year, they very well may be setting themselves up for years. Hopefully with all the free agents money they put out this year, they are changing their operating modes. this is
    great news for the team, city and FANS if it is indeed true.

  4. The Bengals perceived “cheapness” stems from a much debated (or hated) free-agency strategy, Jonathan Joseph claiming he had to pay for Gatorade, and not having an indoor practice facility.

    The Bengals have spent money to retain and reward their own players. While the deals are generally not flashy or contain a ton of “guaranteed” money, you rarely hear about the Bengals asking players to restructure deals or cut players because of the cap implications. The Bengals typically pay out most contracts – something a lot of other teams won’t do.

