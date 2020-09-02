Billy Turner to miss some time with knee injury

Getty Images

The Packers have suffered another injury which could shake up their starting lineup for the opener.

According to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com, Packers offensive lineman Billy Turner suffered a knee injury in Sunday’s scrimmage, and will miss some time.

Turner, who started at right guard last year, was competing with Rick Wagner for the right tackle job, with Lane Taylor expected to take over at right guard. The Packers open the regular season against the Vikings on Sept. 13.

This comes after rookie linebacker Kamal Martin, who was also in the mix for a starting job, had surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee on Tuesday. He’s expected to miss at least six weeks.