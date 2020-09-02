Broncos trade Isaac Yiadom to Giants for seventh-round choice

Getty Images

Two days after signing Logan Ryan, the Giants added another defensive back to the room. They traded with the Broncos for cornerback Isaac Yiadom, Ryan O’halloran of The Denver Post reports.

The Broncos received a 2021 seventh-round choice in return.

Yiadom was beaten out by De’Vante Bausby, Davontae Harris and Essang Bassey, and the Broncos also have third-round choice Michael Ojemudia to backup A.J. Bouye and Bryce Callahan. Ojemudia is working his way back from a quadriceps injury.

The Giants are trying to replace Deandre Baker and Sam Beal, and Yiadom gets a chance to compete outside opposite James Bradberry.

Yiadom, 24, entered the NFL as a third-round choice of the Broncos in 2018. He appeared in 29 games with nine starts and made 63 tackles and seven pass breakups.