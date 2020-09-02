Buccaneers signing Leonard Fournette

Getty Images

Leonard Fournette has found his new home, and he won’t have to move far.

Fournette is signing with the Buccaneers, according to multiple reports. There is no immediate word on the financial terms of his contract.

After spending the first three seasons of his career in Jacksonville, Fournette will now head to Tampa Bay and join an offense that has also added Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski and LeSean McCoy this offseason. There’s no shortage of recognizable names on the Bucs’ offense.

With the Bucs set to open the season against the Saints in 11 days, that marquee game just got one more well-known player.