Cards create cap room with D.J. Humphries restructure

Getty Images

The Cardinals will have a little more money to work with if they want to make any additions to their roster this year.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that left tackle D.J. Humphries has restructured his deal with the team. The team converted $10.59 million of Humphries’ base salary into a signing bonus.

Humphries was set to make a base salary of $11.5 million and the team cleared $7.06 million in cap space as a result. That money will go onto their cap in the final two years of the contract Humphries signed with the team in February.

Humphries has a guaranteed salary of $15.1 million in 2021 and a non-guaranteed salary of $13.25 million in 2022.