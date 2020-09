Getty Images

Another CFL player has opted out in hopes of finding an NFL gig, but this one already has one of the best names in either league.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, defensive tackle Lord Hyeamang has opted out, in hopes of finding work with an NFL team.

Hyeamang (whose Twitter handle is @praisedalordy), played for Montreal in the CFL.

He’s spent time with the Rams, Seahawks, and Jets, after he was undrafted out of Columbia.