Chargers put Derwin James on injured reserve

Chargers safety Derwin James‘ 2020 season is officially over.

The Chargers announced on Wednesday that James has been placed on injured reserve. The timing of the move means James is ineligible to return to the active roster this season.

Such a return was not thought to be in the cards after Monday’s news that James needed surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee. The Chargers said in a statement that they expect James to make a full recovery and that he is expected to be ready to play in 2021.

That would be a welcome change for the Chargers. James was a defensive leader for the Chargers during his rookie season, but he missed the first 11 games of last season with a broken foot and this year’s injury means the team will go another year without getting what they hoped for from the 2018 first-round pick.