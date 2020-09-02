Cowboys cut Devin Smith

Getty Images

Devin Smith‘s NFL career has taken another stumble.

Smith is being released by the Cowboys, according to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.

It was always going to be an uphill battle for Smith to make the Cowboys’ roster. Wide receiver is a loaded position in Dallas, and Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup, CeeDee Lamb, Cedrick Wilson and Noah Brown were clearly ahead of Smith on the depth chart.

The Jets chose Smith out of Ohio State with the 37th overall pick in the 2015 NFL draft, and he was viewed as a talented prospect with a bright future. But five years later he has just 15 catches in his NFL career and he may now be at the end of the line.