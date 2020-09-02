Cowboys make more moves, including waiving/injured Mitch Hyatt

Getty Images

The Cowboys have begun reducing their roster to 53 players. They will make most of the moves closer to Saturday’s deadline, but some players learned their fate Wednesday.

Besides quarterback Clayton Thorson, offensive lineman Adam Redmond and receiver Devin Smith, whose departures previously were reported, the Cowboys also cut offensive tackle Pace Murphy and tight end Charlie Taumoepeau and waived/injured offensive tackles Mitch Hyatt and Wyatt Miller, Todd Archer of ESPN reports.

Hyatt (pictured) injured his right knee last week and needed a cart to leave practice.

Murphy, 26, signed Aug. 18. He has played two career games, both with the Rams in 2016.

He spent time on the practice squad of the 49ers in 2018 and that of the Chiefs in 2019. Murphy played for the Dallas Renegades in the XFL this spring.