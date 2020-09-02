Cowboys releasing quarterback Clayton Thorson

Getty Images

The Cowboys are getting a head start on this weekend’s cuts to 53 by parting ways with a spare quarterback.

According to Todd Archer of ESPN.com, the Cowboys are releasing quarterback Clayton Thorson and offensive lineman Adam Redmond.

Thorson was drafted in the fifth round by the Eagles last year, but signed with the Cowboys practice squad afterward. The Cowboys drafted Ben DiNucci in the seventh round this year, to along with Dak Prescott and veteran backup Andy Dalton.

Redmond was active for one game last year, before landing on IR.