Dak Prescott shares preference for how Cowboys should handle anthem

USA TODAY Sports

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has never protested during the national anthem. In fact, two years ago, Prescott received backlash after saying protesting during the national anthem was the wrong time and place.

Prescott, though, did make clear at the time that he respected those who chose to kneel.

No Cowboys player ever has protested during the national anthem, adhering to owner Jerry Jones’ edict to stand with “toes on the line.”

Things, though, have changed.

Cowboys defensive tackle Dontari Poe already has declared his intention to kneel before the season opener, while Jones said Aug. 25 he was seeking an anthem compromise. Jones has not addressed the issue during his past two appearances on 105.3 The Fan.

Prescott did face questions about it Wednesday.

“It’s about expressing yourself,” Prescott said, via Jori Epstein of USA Today. “I wouldn’t say it’s going to be about expressing one idea. That’s where we are as a country right now. Individuals have different thoughts, different perceptions and different feelings than their neighbor. So for you to force your opinion and your perceptions on somebody I think isn’t very important right now.

“That’s what this country is about the freedom to do that, the freedom to express yourself. As we heard Mr. Jones talk about grace and sharing grace and having grace with players in what they want to do. If I had it my way, that’s exactly what we’d do: Express ourselves individually but love and support one another collectively.”

What Prescott left unsaid is what he will do in Los Angeles on Sept. 13. It would come as a surprise if he didn’t stand for the anthem based on his comments in 2016.

Regardless, Prescott’s actions have made clear where he stands in the fight for racial justice.

He committed $1 million to “improve our police training and address systematic racism through education and advocacy” a week after George Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis police officer. Prescott also launched a program through his foundation hoping to foster better trust between communities and law enforcement.

Prescott recently wrote a letter to Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt in support of a Black death row inmate.

Prescott said Wednesday he continually asks himself: How can I help?

“Right now, it’s about listening to the other man, having empathy for him and understanding where he may be coming from,” Prescott said. “I think, if anything, you’ll just see guys expressing themselves, and more so from that you’re going to see people supporting one another and loving one another.

“Then we’ll all be working toward a common goal—which in the game of football is winning. But in life, I think it’s love and equality.”