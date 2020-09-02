Damon Arnette dealing with fractured thumb

Getty Images

Raiders first-round pick Damon Arnette reportedly isn’t quite 100 percent healthy as his expected regular season debut draws closer.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Arnette recently fractured his thumb. He’s currently in a soft cast.

There’s no word on his outlook for the season opener, but he has experience playing with some extra protection on his arm. Arnette played with a broken bone in his wrist while at Ohio State last season and his play was good enough for him to land with Las Vegas in the first round.

Word of Arnette’s injury comes a couple of days after the Raiders released veteran corner Prince Amukamara. Trayvon Mullen, Isaiah Johnson, Lamarcus Joyner, Amik Robertson and Nevin Lawson remain available at corner for the Raiders.