Dave Gettleman: DeAndre Baker, Aldrick Rosas arrests disappointing, but that’s life

The Giants cut kicker Aldrick Rosas after an arrest this offseason and cornerback Deandre Baker is on the Commissioner Exempt list while facing four armed robbery charges, so it was no surprise that General Manager Dave Gettleman faced a question about those developments in his first meeting with the media since the draft.

Rosas was charged with reckless driving on a highway, hit-and-run property damage and driving while license suspended/revoked for DUI of alcohol/drugs after leaving the scene of a June accident in California. Baker is accused of stealing cash and watches from people at a party in Florida in May.

“There was nothing Aldrick’s background, nothing in DeAndre’s background, that would suggest this would happen. . . . It’s disappointing. What it teaches us all is that nothing is 100%. It’s disappointing but it’s life,” Gettleman said, via Tom Rock of Newsday.

Rosas did have a previous DUI and there were some pre-draft red flags concerning Baker, although they were directed more at his work ethic rather than off-field issues with criminal behavior. Whatever happened in the past, the Giants had to adjust on the fly this offseason to replace a couple of players who were central to their plans in 2020.