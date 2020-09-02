Denzel Mims back at practice for Jets

Getty Images

The Jets finally have wide receiver Denzel Mims back on the practice field.

Mims injured his hamstring in a workout before the Jets made the move to padded practices in the middle of August. The second-round pick remained out for the remainder of the month, but took a step forward on Wednesday.

Mims took part in individual drills, which head coach Adam Gase noted, via Rich Cimini of ESPN.com, was the “first time I’ve seen him run routes live.”

That wasn’t the hope when the Jets drafted Mims, but they’ll have to move forward and hope the rookie is able to catch up quickly after his extended absence from the field. That kind of development would be all the more appreciated given Breshad Perriman remains out with a knee injury that Gase admits was worse than initially thought.