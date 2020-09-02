Eagles to be without Will Parks for multiple weeks

Getty Images

It looks like the Eagles will be down a member of their secondary for their season opener against Washington.

Word from the team on Wednesday is that safety Will Parks will miss multiple weeks due to a lower body injury. Parks popped up on their injury list for the first time ahead of that announcement.

Parks signed with the Eagles in March after spending the last four years with the Broncos. He was expected to see playing time as a third safety with Jalen Mills and Rodney McLeod during the regular season.

Rudy Ford, Marcus Epps, K'Von Wallace, Grayland Arnold and Elijah Riley are the other safeties in Philly, but other options will shake loose around the league with the cut to 53 players this weekend.