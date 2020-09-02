ESPN interviews four former Washington employees on camera

Getty Images

The Washington Post has spoken with more than 40 former Washington employees who believe they were subjected to sexual harassment while working for the Washington Football Team. ESPN has spoken to four former employees on camera, with interviews that will be televised on Thursday.

Jeremy Schaap of ESPN interviewed former director of marketing Rachel Engleson, former producer in the team’s broadcasting department Megan Imbert, former intern Alicia Klein, a former intern, and former cheerleader Tiffany Scourby.

According to a press release from ESPN, they “describe a pervasive organizational culture of misogyny and sexual harassment, saying [owner Daniel] Snyder deserves much of the blame.”

“We were grateful for the opportunity to interview these four women who previously worked for the Washington Football Team and had previously come forward to speak with The Washington Post,” Schaap said in the release. “They were courageous to do so in the first place and courageous to do so again on camera.”

The sheer numbers of persons making these claims makes virtually impossible any argument that it’s a conspiracy or a mass overreaction or anything other that clear proof of a cultural issue that the NFL eventually will have to decide how to solve. In the end, the league will be faced with the question of whether the man ultimately responsible for the team will be ultimately responsible for whatever it is that transpired on his watch.