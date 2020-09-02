Ezekiel Elliott: “We’re not going to do anything dumb” to risk COVID-19 spread

USA TODAY Sports

The NFL’s COVID-19 news has been largely good, within the largely controlled environments of training camp.

But with final cuts coming in soon, and some players returning to their homes with more free time on their hands, the challenge will be remaining as diligent about keeping the spread of the disease in control.

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott knows from experience, having contracted COVID-19 over the summer, from which he said it took a month to recover.

Asked how to avoid a false sense of security about the recent good news, Elliott sounded a note of collective responsibility.

“Just with testing, I’ve been tested every day,” Elliott said, via Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News. “I think obviously being safe while we’re here in the facility and social distancing as much as we can. As we depart from camp, that everyone stays as disciplined. And everyone continues to protect everyone on this team and their families.”

“We all are here to play football. We’re not going to do anything dumb to jeopardize that. It’s really not about you. It’s about the guy next to you. You don’t want to get that guy sick. You don’t want to have him going home to his family and get it. It’s more of an accountability thing, just keeping each other accountable. It’s not about you. It’s about the guys around you in this locker room and their families.”

Presumably, that would include house parties with teammates. The Cowboys players have the option of staying in the hotel near their practice facility now, but some may choose to return to their homes.

It will be more of a challenge to keep numbers low now with the additional exposure of traveling to regular season games, but the league only had 10 positive tests (four players and six staffers) among the 58,621 tests conducted from Aug. 21-29.