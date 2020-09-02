Falcons sign Kyle Lauletta

Getty Images

The Falcons are adding a quarterback to their roster on Wednesday.

Agent Mike McCartney announced that his client Kyle Lauletta has signed with the Falcons. Lauletta recently worked out for the team along with Kyle Sloter and Jake Rudock.

Lauletta was a Giants fourth-round pick in 2018, but was one of the team’s final cuts last year. He signed on with the Eagles practice squad and remained with the team until being cut in August.

Lauletta was 0-for-5 with an interception in two games with the Giants as a rookie.

Matt Ryan tops the quarterback depth chart in Atlanta with Matt Schaub and Kurt Benkert behind him.