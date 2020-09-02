Georgia quarterback Jamie Newman opts out

Getty Images

Goodbye, Newman. (Bet you never heard that one before.)

Quarterback Jamie Newman, who transferred from Wake Forest to Georgia after Jake Fromm left Georgia for the draft, has opted out of the 2020 college football season, per multiple sources.

Newman is regarded by some as a top-10 quarterback prospect for the 2021 draft. He’s choosing not to play over COVID-19 concerns and to prepare for the selection process.

It’s unclear what the impact of not playing will have on his draft status. Then again, pretty much everything is unclear right now when it comes to the connection between the 2020 college season and the 2021 draft.