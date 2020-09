Getty Images

The Giants are adding some veteran help, before they cut to 53 this weekend.

According to Art Stapleton of NorthJersey.com, the Giants are signing center Jon Halapio and wide receiver Johnny Holton.

Both worked out recently, and add some depth on the offensive line and in special teams.

Halapio started 15 games for the Giants last year, before suffering a torn Achilles in the season finale. Holton has been with the Raiders, Eagles and Steelers.