Giants sign Carson Tinker, waive Rysen John with injury designation

Getty Images

The Giants are signing long snapper Carson Tinker, Dan Duggan of TheAthletic.com reports.

They are waiving undrafted rookie tight end Rysen John with an injury designation in a corresponding move.

Tinker, 30, brings experience with him, though he didn’t appear in a game last season. He tried out with the Giants on Wednesday.

Tinker appeared in 69 games for Jaguars from 2013-18. He went on injured reserve in October of 2018 and hasn’t seen action since.

The Giants have Casey Kreiter at the position, but they appear to be covering their bases.

John signed with the Giants out of Simon Fraser University in British Columbia. He appeared in 25 games and caught 112 passes for 1,675 yards and 19 touchdowns in his college career.