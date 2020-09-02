Jarran Reed says he re-signed with Seattle due to unfinished business

Getty Images

After a disappointing 2019 season with the Seattle Seahawks on multiple fronts, defensive tackle Jarran Reed re-signed with the team this offseason because he felt he had unfinished business with the team.

Reed signed a two-year, $23 million deal with Seattle prior to free agency officially getting underway to keep him with the team that selected him in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

“I didn’t want to leave Seattle,” Reed said of the decision on Tuesday. “I felt I had unfinished business just compared to the year I had last year. … The team had faith in me and gave me an opportunity to have another chance by re-signing me. It was pretty easy. I wanted to stay here. I love it here in Seattle.”

Reed was coming off a stellar 2018 campaign were he racked up 10.5 sacks for the team. He joined Cortez Kennedy and John Randle as the only interior defensive linemen to post double-digit sack seasons with the franchise.

However, Reed would be suspended by the NFL for six games due to an alleged personal conduct incident in 2017 despite never being arrested or charged with any crime. Following the hiatus, Reed wasn’t quite able to recapture the pass rushing form of the prior season, recording just two sacks in the 10 games he appeared in last year.

“I don’t make excuses,” Reed said of handling the suspension. “I could have come in and done a way better job. It was definitely different, something I’ve never been through in my life. To come in late, behind the eight ball already. I tried so hard not to over-try. When you come in late, you want to just be a factor to your team so much and sometimes you just got to let the game come to you without forcing it. I’ve just got to bounce back. That year is behind me now. I’m just in way tremendous better shape than I was. I’m ready to go. I’m ready to get this fresh start and starting the season with a clean slate. And I’m just excited for this season because I work really hard and I’m not gonna date none of these guys down.”

The Seahawks’ season came to an end in the Divisional Round against the Green Bay Packers in a 28-23 defeat in January. Reed feels the team was really close to making a deep playoff run and wants to be a part of the reason they reach that level of success again in 2020.

“I just want to be more of a factor on the defense. I think we had a good shot to make it far in the playoffs last year – a great shot – and I just didn’t want to leave on that note, especially the way the season went and especially the way it went for myself personally,” Reed said. “I didn’t want to go out like that basically with a bad taste in my mouth.”