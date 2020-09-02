Jason Taylor replacing Bob Griese on Dolphins radio broadcasts

Getty Images

Hall of Fame defensive end Jason Taylor’s media career is bringing him back to where his NFL career started.

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports that Taylor will be replacing Hall of Fame quarterback Bob Griese on the Dolphins’ radio broadcasts. Griese, 75, had been in that role for an extended period of time.

Taylor will work with Jimmy Cefalo, who handles play-by-play, and former Dolphins tight end and radio host Joe Rose, who serves as an analyst.

A former NFL defensive player of the year and Walter Payton man of the year, Taylor entered the Hall of Fame on the first ballot in 2017. As a broadcaster, Taylor has worked in the past for ESPN and NBCSN.