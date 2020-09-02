Jets sign Pete Guerriero, cut two others

Getty Images

The Jets cut running back Pete Guerriero when they agreed to a trade with the Dolphins for Kalen Ballage, but Ballage never formally joined the team because he failed his physical.

On Tuesday, the Jets added Guerriero back to the roster. Guerriero initially signed with the Jets earlier this month.

Guerrero went undrafted out of Monmouth and was the leading rusher at the FCS level with 1,995 yards last season. He also ran for 18 touchdowns.

The Jets also announced that they have waived linebacker B.J. Bello and defensive lineman Sterling Johnson. Bello played in eight games for the team last season while Johnson was signed as an undrafted free agent this offseason.