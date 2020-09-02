Jets want to find more ways to get ball to Le’Veon Bell in space

Getty Images

Running back Le'Veon Bell chafed at the small amount of work he got in a Jets scrimmage last week, so he was probably pleased to hear what head coach Adam Gase said about using him on Tuesday.

Bell caught 66 passes for the Jets last season, but Gase said he wants to do more to get Bell the ball in a receiving role this season. Bell caught a touchdown while split wide in a second scrimmage and Gase said the team will “really use the full gamut” of alignments in order to make sure Bell’s being used effectively.

“I feel like we can find better ways to get him the ball to help him create more explosive plays,” Gase said, via Andy Vasquez of NorthJersey.com. “We can get him in space, better than we did last year. I think there was a lot of good that came out of what he did in the receiving game last year, but I don’t think we ever really gave him enough space to work.”

The Jets have been without Breshad Perriman and Denzel Mims for an extended period of time this summer and other wideouts have also missed time due to injuries. That’s not ideal for developing a working relationship with quarterback Sam Darnold, but Bell may be able to help fill any void that’s left in the passing game.