Joe Mixon hopes to play rest of career with Joe Burrow

Getty Images

The Bengals officially announced running back Joe Mixon‘s contract extension on Wednesday and Mixon met the media to discuss his future with the team later in the day.

In a perfect Bengals world, Mixon would spend the life of his new deal alongside rookie quarterback Joe Burrow as a central part of a productive offense. Mixon believes that offense has “a lot of potential to do a lot of special things” and he said he’s seen enough from Burrow to know he doesn’t want to play with any other quarterbacks.

“I really don’t think he’s your typical rookie,” Mixon said, via Ben Baby of ESPN.com. “He’s definitely going to be a great guy here in this league for years to come, and I hope I can finish my career here with him.”

Mixon is signed through 2024 and Burrow’s contract runs through the same year when you take the team’s fifth-year option into account. Should all go according to plan, it’s a good chance that won’t be the end of their time together.