Justin Britt, Damontre Moore worked out for Seahawks

The Seahawks could have two familiar faces back in the building this week.

The team worked out center Justin Britt and defensive end Damontre Moore on Wednesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Britt also recently visited the team.

The Seahawks released him in April in a cost-cutting move after they signed B.J. Finney to take his place. Ethan Pocic, though, appears to have the edge on Finney for the job.

Britt finished last season on the Seahawks’ injured reserve after tearing an ACL in Week Eight. He has started 86 games for the Seahawks since they drafted him in the second round in 2014.

Moore, 27, played four games for the Seahawks in 2016 before going on injured reserve. He has played 56 games in his career with five teams, making 88 tackles and 10 sacks.