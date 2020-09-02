Kenny Golladay up next for a new deal in Detroit

Getty Images

On Tuesday, Lions tackle Taylor Decker got his new contract. Soon, Lions receiver Kenny Golladay likely will be joining him.

Per a league source, the Lions are closing in on an extension with the fourth-year receiver.

Golladay has made it clear that he wants a new contract before the season begins. To make that happen, he hasn’t held out or, as far as anyone knows, held in.

Golladay has a pair of 1,000-yard receiving seasons, with a career-high of 1,190 yards in 2019, along with 11 touchdowns.

A third-round pick in 2017, eleven receivers were drafted that year before Golladay.