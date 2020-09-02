Kirk Cousins creates stir with COVID-19 comments

Posted by Mike Florio on September 2, 2020, 9:55 AM EDT
Kirk Cousins could have some further explaining to do.

The Vikings quarterback, who taped a podcast appearance several weeks ago with Kyle Brandt, made controversial comments regarding Cousins’ attitude regarding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. (And, yes, in this age it’s often controversial to call something “controversial,” even when it’s obviously controversial.)

At one point, Cousins was asked this question, via Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune: “On a spectrum of one — masks are stupid and you’re all a bunch of lemmings — and 10 is I’m not leaving my master bathroom for 10 years, where do you land?”

Said Cousins: “I’m not going to call anybody stupid for the trouble it could get me in, but I’m about a 0.0001.”

Cousins then was asked to elaborate.

“I want to respect other people’s concerns, but for me personally, if you’re talking no one else can get the virus, what is your concern you could get it? I’d say I’m going to go about my daily life. If I get it, I’m going to ride it out. I’m going to let nature do its course. Survival of the fittest kind of approach and just say if it knocks me out, it knocks me out. I’m going to be OK. Even if I die, I die. I kind of have peace about that. That’s really where I fall on it, so my opinion on wearing a mask is really about being respectful to other people. It really has nothing to do with my personal thoughts.”

Cousins has plenty of company when it comes to professional athletes and/or folks from the younger demographics, who believe that they are impervious to any negative outcome to the virus. But Cousins was clumsy in his choice of words. He shouldn’t have said, “If I die, I die.” The truth is, as he and others of his mindset see it, “I won’t die.”

The problem with Cousins’ comments is that, to the extent he has any influence (and he does), his comments will give those who believe that “masks are stupid and you’re all a bunch of lemmings” license to continue not using them, to continue claiming that they don’t work, and to continue in too many cases claiming the whole thing is a hoax. Even though Cousins added language making clear his position that wearing a mask is respectful to others, that part of it will be inconveniently overlooked by those who are looking for something/anything to justify their existing position regarding masks and the virus.

So the next time Cousins meets with reporters (hopefully today) and is asked about this issue (hopefully right out of the gates), he’ll say something like this: “Wear a mask. Take it seriously. It can kill your family members, it can kill your friends, it can kill anyone you come into contact with. And it can kill you.”

  1. “…so my opinion on wearing a mask is really about being respectful to other people. It really has nothing to do with my personal thoughts.”

    Well said and I would agree 100%.

  2. He is basically saying get busy living or get busy dying, it’s your choice.. What is so “controversial” about that?

  4. If he wants to respect other people’s concerns he should wear a mask. He would then be protecting others, not just himself. Not everyone is as ready to die as he might be.

  5. These are dangerously ignorant statements. Who do you think knows more about epidemiology, Dr. Fauci or Cousins? Would cousins be willing to make these “controversial” statements to the families of the 180,000+ Americans who’ve lost a loved one to COVID-19?

  6. I’m pro mask and feel exactly the same as his quote of:

    “…so my opinion on wearing a mask is really about being respectful to other people. It really has nothing to do with my personal thoughts.”

    I wear one, but I see absolutely nothing wrong with his comments here. At least he suggests he is wearing one even if he doesn’t really think it is necessary. There are a lot of people out here not believing and not wearing while putting the rest of us at risk…

  7. I’ve seen him wearing a mask and he’s a religious person that is at peace with his own mortality should it come to that.

  8. alvarezmartin says:
    September 2, 2020 at 10:07 am
    If he wants to respect other people’s concerns he should wear a mask. He would then be protecting others, not just himself. Not everyone is as ready to die as he might be.

    Cousins and the selfish people above don’t quite grasp that concept.

  11. I’m a Vikings fan, but never was much of a Cousins fan, though I think he is a good QB and support his efforts on the team.

    I think his comments were inartful, and he could have wordsmithed them a little better. Wearing masks is indeed mainly about other people and protecting them, so I’m OK with that part of what he said.

    He’ll have opportunities to re-word this I think, hope he takes advantage of them.

  13. He’s another in a long line of clueless, self-absorbed naysayers that is focusing on the wrong thing. Death. There’s too much attention paid to the deaths from the virus, which are numerous and terrible. The biggest issue is the long term health issues still being discovered. Millions are at long term risk for strokes, heart attacks, immobility, chronic pain……the list goes on. This will take a massive toll on all people of all ages for a long, long time……and it isn’t over.

    Some out of touch athlete that has already said he’d prefer to play in empty stadiums is not the person to get advice from. He’s been economically isolated most of his adult life. His “problems” aren’t real problems.

  14. “He is basically saying get busy living or get busy dying, it’s your choice.. What is so “controversial” about that?”

    The controversy is that some people (especially older ones) are dying from the crap. That is the problem. Younger people can have it and show no symptoms but still pass it. That is the purpose of the mask. Let him go give it to his grand parents and see how cavalier he is about it then.

    Millionaire college administrators are talking about cancelling the season, the NFL no fans rules and missing out on all that loot and people still call it a hoax. When do millionaires let money go down the drain ? Look up the 1914 Spanish American Flu and you will find the same freaking argument about wearing mask until 675k Americans were dead. This is a health issue, not a political one.

