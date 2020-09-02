Kliff Kingsbury says backup quarterback still up in the air

Getty Images

If Kliff Kingsbury and the Arizona Cardinals have decided which quarterback will serve as backup to Kyler Murray this season, they’re not letting the cat out of the bag just yet.

According to Darren Urban of the team’s website, Kingsbury said that they have yet to make a decision on whether Brett Hundley or Canadian Football League export Chris Streveler will get the job for the upcoming season.

“We are still working through that,” Kingsbury said. “Both guys have had their moments. We want to continue to evaluate through this week and go from there. Both are talented and athletic guys who can come in and allow us to run our offense like we would with Kyler.”

Hundley had the job in Arizona last season and helped the team get a win in Seattle in December after Kyler Murray was knocked out of the contest due to an injury. He appeared in parts of just three games for the team and hasn’t made a start since 2017 with the Green Bay Packers.

Streveler played the last two seasons for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. He had seven games where he played significantly at quarterback following an injury to starter Matt Nichols. He completed 69.7 percent of his passes over that span for 1,393 yards with seven touchdowns and 11 interceptions. For the season, he also had 848 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns as part of a dual-threat ability that brought Taysom Hill comparisons when he signed with Arizona.